Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

POLA opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.