Roth Capital Cuts Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Price Target to $17.00

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $215.87 million, a P/E ratio of -203.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -499.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Limoneira by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Limoneira by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

