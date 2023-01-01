ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Lowered to $15.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 202.42% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMGN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Price Performance

ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.00. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 210.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.