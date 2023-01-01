Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Enova International Stock Down 1.1 %
Enova International stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 14.87 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.50. Enova International has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46.
Insider Activity at Enova International
In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 101.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Enova International by 39.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
