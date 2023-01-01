Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Enova International Stock Down 1.1 %

Enova International stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 14.87 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.50. Enova International has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46.

Insider Activity at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 101.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Enova International by 39.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

