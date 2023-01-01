National Bank Financial Cuts Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target to C$6.25

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DLHTF stock opened at 2.07 on Thursday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1 year low of 2.07 and a 1 year high of 4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 2.07.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

