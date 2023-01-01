Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $66.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 365,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 203,163 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

