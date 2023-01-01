TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 1.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $16.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $10.60. 174,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,073,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 417.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 13.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

