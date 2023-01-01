Financial Survey: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) & Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Codere Online Luxembourg and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 3 0 3.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 1 1 0 2.00

Codere Online Luxembourg currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.60%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.16%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A -$1.58 million N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A -$81.94 million N/A N/A

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A -8.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codere Online Luxembourg beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Rating)

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.