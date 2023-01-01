Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) vs. American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Financial Contrast

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cepton and American Axle & Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 2 3 0 2.60 American Axle & Manufacturing 1 6 1 0 2.00

Cepton currently has a consensus price target of $8.31, suggesting a potential upside of 554.53%. American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Cepton has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cepton and American Axle & Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 $0.24 5.29 American Axle & Manufacturing $5.16 billion 0.17 $5.90 million $0.01 782.78

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and American Axle & Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A N/A -139.24% American Axle & Manufacturing 0.07% 15.04% 1.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Cepton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats Cepton on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has technology development agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Ltd. and REE Automotive Ltd. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

