Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) vs. Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) Critical Review

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Spire Global has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Towerstream has a beta of -1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spire Global and Towerstream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million 3.10 -$38.09 million -0.20 -4.80 Towerstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Towerstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spire Global.

25.4% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Towerstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spire Global and Towerstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 2 0 0 1.67 Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire Global currently has a consensus target price of 3.01, suggesting a potential upside of 213.80%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Towerstream.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Towerstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -28.10% 4.76% 2.70% Towerstream N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Spire Global beats Towerstream on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services. The company also offers business class Internet services, such as single tenant service that delivers fixed wireless broadband to a single client through a radio receiver/transmitter on the client's building dedicated solely to that client; and on-net services to connect building at once and at a cost similar for one high bandwidth customer requiring point-to-point equipment. In addition, it provides temporary Internet solutions to provide solutions for a client's short-term connection requirements in locations where fiber, copper, and cable infrastructure does not exist or is cost prohibitive. Further, the company offers wholesale Internet services to deliver dedicated Internet access and point-to-point transport solutions with bandwidth options from 5Mbps to 10mbps through fixed wireless network. It serves business customers in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas-Reno, and Providence-Newport. The company offers its services through direct sales force. Towerstream Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

