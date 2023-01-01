Head-To-Head Contrast: Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) vs. Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy 8.98% 122.25% 12.01% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $6.67 billion 0.98 -$25.00 million $1.36 4.30 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Southwestern Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Southwestern Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 0 5 12 0 2.71 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 73.79%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Chesapeake Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 768,050 net acres in Appalachia; a total of 1,527 wells on production; and approximately proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 21,148 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe). It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.