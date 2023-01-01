Contrasting Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) & Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Exelixis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -453.11% -133.55% -108.52% Exelixis 18.78% 13.11% 11.07%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $400,000.00 10.76 -$39.47 million ($8.39) -0.18 Exelixis $1.43 billion 3.61 $231.06 million $0.95 16.88

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Exelixis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Exelixis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelixis 0 1 7 0 2.88

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Exelixis has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.56%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is more favorable than Exelixis.

Volatility and Risk

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exelixis beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was formerly known as Brickell Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. It develops XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer; XB002, an antibody-drug conjugate composed of human mAb against tissue factor (TF) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; XL102, an orally bioavailable cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and XB002 for the treatment of non-hodgkin's lymphoma. It has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, as well as clinical development agreement with Sairopa B.V. for ADU-1805. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.