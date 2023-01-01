Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives $10.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.21.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ETCMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.83) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.98) target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.38) to €9.70 ($10.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Eutelsat Communications Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of ETCMY opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.30.
Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend
About Eutelsat Communications
Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
