AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $27.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on AHCO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,272 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,204 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

