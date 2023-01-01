Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives C$38.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.86.

LAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

LAC stock opened at C$25.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.23. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$24.65 and a 52 week high of C$50.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -32.45.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

