Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Receives $12.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BBD opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

