PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives $12.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.
AGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
In related news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,040,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.68.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. Analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
