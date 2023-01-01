PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives $12.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

AGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at PlayAGS

In related news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,040,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS

PlayAGS Stock Up 4.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 10.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PlayAGS by 193.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,023,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 675,126 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. Analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

