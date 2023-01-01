Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $142.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.25.

HSKA has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,060.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Heska by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heska has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $185.82. The firm has a market cap of $673.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

