Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $26.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.55.

SQSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Squarespace Stock Up 1.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.91 million. Research analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

