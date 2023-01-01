Brokerages Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT at $7.60

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several brokerages have commented on CLSD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.84. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

