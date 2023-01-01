Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Price Target at C$42.50

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTT. CIBC lifted their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.02, for a total value of C$165,402.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at C$972,996.79. In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at C$93,621.84. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.02, for a total transaction of C$165,402.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$972,996.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,163 shares of company stock worth $270,764.

Finning International Trading Up 0.0 %

Finning International stock opened at C$33.66 on Thursday. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$23.46 and a 52 week high of C$40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.64.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. Analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Finning International’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

