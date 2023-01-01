StockNews.com Lowers Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $24.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 211.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 385,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 262,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 342.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 127,459 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,109.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 111,735 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products, including grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, vitamins and dietary supplements, frozen prepared seafood, chocolate truffles, and coconut oil; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

