Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.2 %

OR opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.19%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% during the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

