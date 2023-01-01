Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSTG. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 669.17, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pure Storage by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 68,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.