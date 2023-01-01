U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLCA. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE SLCA opened at $12.50 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $21.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 2.71.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $418.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 214.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 756,500 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $13,347,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth $6,396,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after purchasing an additional 422,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

