Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Sasol Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. Sasol has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter worth $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter worth $289,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 313.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 59,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 29.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

