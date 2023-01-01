StockNews.com Upgrades TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,294,000 after purchasing an additional 257,933 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,337,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,560 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.4% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,681,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682,120 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,996,000 after purchasing an additional 811,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 22.6% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,409,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,504,000 after purchasing an additional 629,488 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

