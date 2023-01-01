StockNews.com Upgrades TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
TEGNA Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
TEGNA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TEGNA (TGNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.