Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XHR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.67 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

