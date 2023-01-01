The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price to $7.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

