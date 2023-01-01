StockNews.com Downgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,545,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Valvoline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,015,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,513,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

See Also

