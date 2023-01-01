XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by Bank of America

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XPO. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 195,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 160,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in XPO Logistics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,133,000 after buying an additional 76,236 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in XPO Logistics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 9,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in XPO Logistics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

