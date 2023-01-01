Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 85.5% in December

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEMIF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Leading Edge Materials has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.57.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

