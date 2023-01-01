Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 85.5% in December

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Leading Edge Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEMIF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Leading Edge Materials has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.57.
About Leading Edge Materials
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leading Edge Materials (LEMIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.