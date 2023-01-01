Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW) Short Interest Up 82.7% in December

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the November 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Health Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,916 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Digital Health Acquisition were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DHACW stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Digital Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

