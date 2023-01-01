Short Interest in Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Increases By 82.6%

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance
Eat & Beyond Global stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Eat & Beyond Global has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Eat & Beyond Global
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eat & Beyond Global (EATBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.