Short Interest in Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Increases By 82.6%

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance

Eat & Beyond Global stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Eat & Beyond Global has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Eat & Beyond Global

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

