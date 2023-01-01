Short Interest in Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Increases By 85.7%

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,519.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Encavis from €21.50 ($22.87) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Encavis alerts:

Encavis Stock Performance

Shares of ENCVF stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. Encavis has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.00.

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.