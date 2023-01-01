Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Up 84.8% in December

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the November 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MZDAY shares. Nomura upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mazda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

MZDAY stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

