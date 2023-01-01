Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Increases By 78.2%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the November 30th total of 561,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Point

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Point by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,667,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 1,966,815 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Five Point by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 149,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Five Point by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,810 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Five Point by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,224,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five Point by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point Stock Up 8.4 %

NYSE FPH opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.54 million, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.32. Five Point has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

About Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.

(Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

