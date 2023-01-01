Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the November 30th total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KBAL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 1st quarter worth $5,407,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kimball International by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 205,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kimball International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 169,593 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Kimball International by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 544,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 113,406 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 224,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 109,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Price Performance

Kimball International stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.01 million, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $177.81 million for the quarter.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

About Kimball International

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.