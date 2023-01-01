Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the November 30th total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.6 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

Shares of Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Fibra UNO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.