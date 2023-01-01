Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYW) Short Interest Update

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the November 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTRYW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 895,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Company Profile

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

