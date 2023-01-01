Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,136,900 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the November 30th total of 1,199,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 227.3 days.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibson Energy Company Profile

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.