First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Up 80.0% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $25.22 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter.

