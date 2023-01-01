First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Up 80.0% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ FTXR opened at $25.22 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.