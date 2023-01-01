Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Down 24.3%

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) was down 24.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 111,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 70,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Triumph Gold Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.