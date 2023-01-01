Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,020,000 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the November 30th total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

