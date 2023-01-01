Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the November 30th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,547.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Computershare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CMSQF stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. Computershare has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

