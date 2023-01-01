CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Up 78.6% in December

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the November 30th total of 81,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. StockNews.com upgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 1,301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 338,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRAI stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $148.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts predict that CRA International will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

