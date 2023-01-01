Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

ATTO opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Atento has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

