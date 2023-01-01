PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) PT Lowered to $1.00

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PolarityTE Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of PTE opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PolarityTE by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.