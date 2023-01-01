Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT Lowered to $12.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.34.

RKLB stock opened at 3.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 4.38 and its 200 day moving average is 4.59. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of 3.48 and a one year high of 12.47.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.07. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 62.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total transaction of 208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at 7,386,506.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total transaction of 208,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,157 shares of company stock valued at $459,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth about $1,386,000. Natixis raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 110.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 97,880 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

