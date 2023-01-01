S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.49 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000.

About S&W Seed

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

